Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman has officially named Gerad Parker the team’s new offensive coordinator.

Parker had been the Notre Dame football tight ends coach during Freeman’s first season as the Fighting Irish head coach. For the 2023 season, Parker has been promoted to replace former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

“I am excited to announce Gerad as our new offensive coordinator,” Marcus Freeman said in a statement. “I know firsthand the person, teacher, recruiter and innovative football mind he is. I look forward to watching our offense flourish under Gerad’s leadership and direction.”

Parker will continue to coach tight ends in addition to leading the offense after his promotion. The 42-year-old has been an offensive coach at a major college football program for over a decade.

In the two seasons before joining Freeman’s staff at Notre Dame, Parker served as the wide receivers coach and the offensive coordinator for West Virginia. From 2017-2019, Parker served as an offensive assistant for Duke and Penn State.

For the second half of the 2016 season, Parker was the interim head coach of the Boilermakers, following the firing of Darrell Hazell.

All-American and Mackey Award finalist Michael Mayer was Notre Dame football’s top pass catcher under the tutelage of Parker in 2022. The tight end led the Fighting Irish with 67 catches for 809 yards and nine touchdowns.

Notre Dame’s first choice for a new offensive coordinator was not to promote from within the football program. Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig went to South Bend and interviewed to become Rees’ replacement. Freeman reportedly wasn’t given the go-ahead to hire Ludwig because Notre Dame was unwilling to pay Ludwig’s $2.8 million buyout.

Notre Dame had the FBS’ No. 42 ranked scoring offense last season with 31.8 points per game.