Premier League side Nottingham Forest takes on Championship side Leeds in a friendly match at Pirelli Stadium, Burton-upon-Trent. It’s time to check our Elite Friendly odds series, starring our Nottingham Forest-Leeds prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide!

Last season, Nottingham Forest had an excellent return to the Premier League and will be optimistic about securing another victory in the pre-season match. The Tricky Trees finished last season as 16th in the Premier League, reached the FA Cup Third round, and got to the EFL Cup Semi-finals.

Leeds United is experiencing a new atmosphere this season after enduring relegation in the previous campaign. The Peacocks finished 19th in the Premier League, reached the FA Cup fifth round, and went on to the EFL Cup third round.

Here are the Nottingham Forest-Leeds soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Elite Friendly Odds: Nottingham Forest-Leeds Odds

Nottingham Forest: +120

Leeds United: +180

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: -126

Under 2.5 Goals: -108

How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds

TV: N/A

Stream: Forest TV, LUTV

Time: 2:45 PM ET/ 11:45 AM PT

Why Nottingham Forest Can Beat Leeds

Last season, Nottingham Forest narrowly avoided relegation, finishing four points above the relegation zone and seven points clear of Leeds United, thanks to a late surge of three wins and two draws in their final six games of the campaign.

Considering both teams' form this year, a Forest win appears to be a valuable option in this friendly fixture. They performed well in the latter part of the campaign, with just 2 losses in their last 9 matches, including an impressive victory against Arsenal in May, highlighting the progress made by the Reds during the previous season.

Nottingham Forest's pre-season build-up saw them secure a 2-1 victory against Levante, with goals from Ryan Yates and Danilo, despite Taiwo Awoniyi's unfortunate red card. Their recent friendlies against Notts County, Levante, and Valencia showcased a strong team ethos under Steve Cooper's guidance. They still have upcoming friendlies against PSV Eindhoven, Rennes, and Eintracht Frankfurt before the Premier League season commences.

Coach Steve Cooper has a strong squad at his disposal, but Moussa Niakhate, Steve Cook, and Giulian Biancone are still sidelined due to injuries. The team is still lacking depth, as not much has been done to replace key players like Jesse Lingard, Andre Ayew, Jack Colback, Cafu, and Lyle Taylor in their respective positions. Unlike the previous summer, when they broke transfer records upon returning to the Premier League, this time around, Forest has taken a more subtle approach.

Taiwo Awoniyi had an impressive debut season in the Premier League, scoring eleven goals in 30 appearances. Moreover, new additions to the team include Chris Wood from Newcastle, Ola Aina from Torino, and Anthony Elanga from Manchester United. Morgan Gibbs-White is expected to feature in the match after playing a significant role in England's success at the European Under-21 Championship.

Why Leeds Can Beat Nottingham Forest

The 2022-23 season was a tumultuous one for Leeds United, with three different permanent managers taking charge, ultimately finishing second from bottom in the Premier League. The unsuccessful tenures of Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia were followed by the appointment of Sam Allardyce, who, unfortunately, failed to secure a single win in his four matches in charge.

Unfortunately, Leeds' performance in 2023 has been dismal, suffering nine losses in their last eleven matches since mid-April, including three pre-season friendly matches. Their last victory dates back to April 4th, with the team conceding a staggering 34 goals in the eleven winless matches following that win. Historically, Leeds' games have often featured goals, with both teams scoring in each of their last thirteen Premier League fixtures, and at least three goals in twelve of their last fifteen games. However, their most recent two matches against Man Utd and Monaco resulted in 2-0 losses, breaking this trend.

The club's financial constraints have limited their spending ability, leading to some high-earning players departing, mainly on loan. Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, and Diego Llorente have been loaned out of the club. Rodrigo, Adam Forshaw, Tyler Roberts, Alfie McCalmont, and Joel Robles are also out. Presently, Stuart Dallas, Tyler Adams, and Luis Sinisterra are dealing with injury issues.

Now, under the guidance of Daniel Farke, a manager with two Championship titles to his name from his time at Norwich City, Leeds aims to turn things around. On a positive note, Ethan Ampadu, who recently transferred from Chelsea, might make his debut, providing more options for Daniel Farke.

Final Nottingham Forest-Leeds Prediction & Pick

The Tricky Trees are out to make an impressive battle as they host the Peacocks. A high-scoring match should be expected with the hosts taking the win.

Final Nottingham Forest-Leeds Prediction & Pick: Nottingham Forest (+120)