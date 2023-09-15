After announcing their reunion, NSYNC has teased their first single in over two decades. The single will be released ahead of the release of Trolls Band Together.

NSYNC will reunite for the upcoming Trolls film, Band Together. In a social media post, the band released a 107-second clip of the band in the studio. “Back in the Studio. ‘Better Place' out 9/29,” the caption reads, confirming the single's release date.

Back in the Studio. Better Place out 9/29. pic.twitter.com/W9Y2fYToXg — *NSYNC (@NSYNC) September 15, 2023

Justin Timberlake, one member of NSYNC, has been a staple of the Trolls franchise. He voices Branch, one of the lead characters alongside Anna Kendrick's Queen Poppy and Camilla Cabello's Viva.

NSYNC was a popular boy band formed in 1995. The group consisted of Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, and JC Chasez. They released their self-titled debut album in 1997 and proceeded to release three albums following that. They've also released three compilation albums, 18 singles, and 11 soundtracks.

Additionally, NSYNC embarked on a number of tours throughout their career. Their first tour, “For the Girl” tour, took place in 1997. They then went on to open for Janet Jackson on her “Velvet Rope” tour in 1998 before embarking on their own headlining tour from 1998-2000. Their last tour, the “Celebrity” tour, took place from March 3, 2002 through April 28 of the same year.

Timberlake eventually departed the group, and the band broke up in 2004. They have had some sporadic one-off reunions, but nothing that included new music. Perhaps Timberlake pulled strings to get the band back together for Trolls Band Together. In two weeks, we'll find out if the band still has it or not.

“Better Place” will be released on September 29.