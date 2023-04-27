Lance Bass, a former member of the boy band NSYNC, told listeners that the band was not as financially successful as fans assumed. During his appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, Bass shared that despite the group’s massive success, they were not rich, and their former manager, Lou Pearlman, took all their money, TODAY reports. Pearlman was later convicted of fraud and died in prison in 2016.

Bass recalled his experience with financial mismanagement in the band, saying, “I definitely went through a hard lesson at a young age of getting taken advantage of by our business manager.” However, he also expressed that being a part of the group was an incredible experience, and it led him to do things he never thought he would.

Despite the financial struggles, Lance Bass revealed that he made more money after the band’s split, saying, “When we stopped touring, it was like we were unemployed, and that’s when I started really getting into real estate. And that’s where I made all my money.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bass, who has made a name for himself as a successful entrepreneur, said that the lessons he learned from his experience with NSYNC’s finances helped him in his business endeavors. He has since become a successful real estate investor, television host, and LGBTQ activist.

NSYNC, which included Bass, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Joey Fatone, went on an indefinite hiatus in 2002 after releasing several successful albums and selling out tours worldwide. Despite the challenges they faced, the band remains a beloved icon of the late 90s and early 2000s pop music scene.