The Denver Nuggets made history this past season by winning their first-ever NBA championship. However, based on head coach Michael Malone's comments at their championship parade, it seems like Denver isn't satisfied with getting just one. To do that, the Nuggets might need to pull off another offseason trade to further beef up their roster — and Royce O'Neale might be an intriguing player to target.

With Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon still under contract until at least the 2024-25 season, the Nuggets should remain title favorites for at least the next couple of seasons. As such, Denver must focus on surrounding the right complementary pieces around their core, especially Jokic.

The Nuggets already lost swingman Bruce Brown, who signed a two-year, $45 million deal with the Indiana Pacers during the offseason. Denver also saw veteran forward Jeff Green sign a two-year, $16 million contract with the Houston Rockets. By losing two vital pieces off their bench (more so Brown), the Nuggets may need to find someone to fill in the void that they left.

Sure, they did sign Justin Holiday to a veteran's minimum deal to compensate the loss of Brown. Incoming sophomore Christian Braun might be ready to step into a larger role as well. But Denver may need to add another reliable piece who can help them win back-to-back championships. If there is a trade that makes sense for the Nuggets, it could be for Brooklyn Nets forward Royce O'Neale.

Nuggets trade target: Royce O'Neale

Royce O'Neale is an ideal target because the Nets forward pretty much brings what Bruce Brown brought to the table for the Nuggets. The 30-year-old can seamlessly fill in the same role that Brown did as a reliable 3-and-D wing.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He is a career 38.4 percent shooter from beyond the arc and mostly made his living off catch-and-shoot opportunities with the likes of Donovan Mitchell during his time with the Utah Jazz and Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving before they requested trades out of Brooklyn.

O'Neale is also someone who plays bigger than his 6-foot-4 frame. He can guard multiple positions and is a terrific rebounder for his size. Brown also brought a lot of tenacity, hustle, and energy and those three things are also tangibles that O'Neale has brought to the teams he has played for.

This past 2022-23 season, O'Neale averaged 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 76 games (53 starts) with the Nets. He shot a career-low 38.6 percent from the field, way below his career 44.8 percent clip prior to this season. But he did shoot 38.9 percent from the three-point line, which is tied for his career-best clip from the 2021-22 season with the Jazz.

O'Neale will make just $9.5 million next season, which makes him an attainable target from a salary perspective. Perhaps the Nuggets can send a package around Zeke Nnaji and include some of their end of bench pieces to match salaries. Of course, the Nets are going to seek draft compensation to trade away O'Neale and the Nuggets should oblige by sending some second round picks to sweeten the pot.

If the Denver Nuggets are able to land Royce O'Neale via trade this offseason, their chances of winning their second straight title are only going to skyrocket.