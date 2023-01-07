By Enzo Flojo · 4 min read

Can we really consider the Denver Nuggets title contenders? Well, they are tied for the best record in the Western Conference as of this writing. Both the Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies hold 25-13 win-loss records. On the flip side, this team has also lost to the likes of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, and Los Angeles Lakers this season. They do have two-time MVP Nikola Jokic playing some of his best basketball ever, but can he carry this team on his own? Yes, they also have Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., but can we really trust them in the playoffs? Maybe a trade or two can help move Denver’s stock up even more. Here we will look at the two best trades the Denver Nuggets must make before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

Right now, the Nuggets have had a decent start to 2023. They beat the Boston Celtics to start the calendar year before losing to the Wolves and bouncing back against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Much of Denver’s success can of course be linked to Jokic’s dominance. The Serbian big man is currently averaging a near-triple-double with career-high field-goal shooting.

As good as the Nuggets have been, though, Denver’s defense has been a significant issue for the team. Recall that their opponents shot a high percentage in the restricted area last season at 68.9 percent. In an attempt to address this problem, the team signed 34-year-old DeAndre Jordan, who has not been a reliable rim protector in recent years. Unfortunately, this move has not had the desired effect.

The Nuggets’ defense overall has been a weakness for the team. The only teams that have been similarly poor on defense are those tanking the season. Having a solid offense anchored on Jokic compensating for the team’s inconsistent defense will just not be sustainable for the Nuggets. It’s surely not a recipe for a championship run.

To improve their chances, the Nuggets need to find players who can effectively improve their defense overall. That means guys who can challenge shots and be pesky perimeter defenders.

Now, let’s discuss the two best trades the Nuggets must make before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

1. Trade Ish Smith for a more defensive-minded perimeter player

Ish Smith is a veteran player who has set a record by playing for 13 different NBA teams. It is possible that he will join a 14th team by the trade deadline in February this year. The Nuggets currently have a younger player (Bones Hyland) who has taken on a larger role. Of course, this has made Smith more expendable.

One potential trade target for Smith and the Nuggets is Matisse Thybulle of the Philadelphia 76ers. We value Thybulle for his strong on-ball defense and his ability to create chaos on defense. However, he has struggled with offensive limitations and is currently not playing as much, with a career-low 11.7 minutes per game. This could indicate that the Sixers are willing to put him on the block and potentially available to the Nuggets. Thybulle could also benefit from playing with a strong passer like Jokic and could contribute on both ends. Overall, we see Smith as a valuable addition to a team in need of experienced backcourt players. Meanwhile, Thybulle could fit well for a team looking for defensive upgrades.

2. Acquire a legitimate rim protector

Last season, the Nuggets had a pretty poor defense. One big reason was the lack of a consistent and true rim protector. Again, the DeAndre Jordan signing has not helped much, and there is no clear solution on the roster. To improve the team’s defense, the Nuggets need to find someone who can challenge shots at the rim and help Jokic out in the paint.

This is where Jakob Poeltl of the Spurs could come in. The 7’1 Austrian can help Denver restrict their opponents’ inside scoring. Poeltl should improve the team’s defense by protecting the rim. Take note that he currently averages 1.1 blocks per game and 9.3 rebounds per contest, too. Poeltl could play alongside Jokic, who is a strong three-point shooter, and both could share the floor for certain stretches. He could also play behind Jokic as a really solid backup slotman.

In exchange, the Spurs could receive any combination of Christian Braun, Zeke Nnaji, or even Jeff Green. So far, we have seen Braun and Nnaji perform well this season. Meanwhile, the Nuggets could trade Green to a contending team at the deadline. We see this kind of trade helping the Nuggets improve their defense while also helping the Spurs in their rebuilding efforts.