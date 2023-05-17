The Conference Finals are officially here, which means organizations are getting closer and closer to the Larry O’Brien Trophy. The Denver Nuggets have yet to make it to the NBA Finals in their history, but they are closer than ever this year. With Denver set to host the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, it is time for some Nuggets Game 2 bold predictions.

Denver finished with a 53-29 record in the regular season, securing the top seed in the Western Conference for the first time in franchise history. This represented a five-win improvement compared to last year.

On the other side of the matchup, Los Angeles went 43-39 in the regular season, finishing as the No. 7 seed in the West. The Lakers ended up defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-102 in overtime in the Play-In Tournament to officially lock down a spot in the playoffs.

In Game 1 on Tuesday, the Nuggets had a lead as big as 21 points, but the Lakers managed to get things closer in the fourth quarter. Still, Denver managed to secure a 132-126 victory to open the series 1-0.

Once again at the Ball Arena, the Nuggets will try to open a 2-0 lead, which might be too much for the Lakers to overcome. With all this in mind, here are three bold predictions for the Denver Nuggets for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

3. Nuggets hold either LeBron James or Anthony Davis to at most 25 points

It is no secret that Los Angeles’ success heavily depends on its stars. Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are having their moments this postseason and are crucial pieces for the Lakers’ resurgence this season.

In the playoffs, James is averaging 23.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists plus 1.2 blocks per game. He is shooting 49.6% from the field, 25% from beyond the arc and 75.7% from the free-throw line.

Davis is putting up 22.6 points, 13.8 boards and 2.7 assists with 3.2 blocks and 1.5 steals. He is making 53.9% of his field goals and 86.1% of his free throws.

On Tuesday, James nearly had a triple-double as he recorded 26 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Davis ended up having a game-high 40 points plus 10 boards, three steals and two blocks. The big man was 14-for-23 from the field and a perfect 11-for-11 from the charity stripe.

If Denver wants to avoid making things closer like it was down the stretch in Game 1, it starts by containing the duo. While stopping both James and Davis might be difficult, the Nuggets could focus on one of them. The bold prediction is that one of James and Davis will finish with at most 25 points in Game 2.

2. Nikola Jokic records another 30-point triple-double

As for the Nuggets, their success relies on Nikola Jokic. The Joker has continued his outstanding play from the regular season, which made him a finalist for the MVP trophy once again after winning it two years in a row.

In the regular season, Jokic nearly averaged a triple-double with 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game. Notably, he shot 63.2% from the field, 38.3% from the 3-point line and 82.2% on his free-throw attempts. He also led the league with 29 triple-doubles.

So far in the playoffs, the center is putting up 31 points, 13.5 boards and 10.1 assists on 56-51-80 shooting splits.

In Game 1, Jokic had 34 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists, securing his third consecutive triple-double in these playoffs. He notably grabbed double-digit rebounds in the first quarter alone.

Should the Serbian keep his hot streak going, the Nuggets will be in a solid position to open a 2-0 lead in this series. The bold prediction is that Jokic will have another 30-point triple-double, which should give Denver a big advantage on Tuesday.

1. This is at most a 10-point game

At the end of the day, even with Denver’s dominance throughout most of Game 1, it is difficult to ignore how Los Angeles reacted in the second half. The Nuggets’ 21-point lead went down to just three with over a minute remaining in the contest. Because of that, it would not be a surprise if Game 2 is a close one for the most part.

According to FanDuel, the Nuggets are the favorites to win on Thursday. Currently, the spread is -5.5. For comparison, Game 1 opened with a -6 favoritism to Denver.

One thing that could help the Nuggets is the Ball Arena. The team went 34-7 at home in the regular season, one of the best records in the league.

All things considered, Game 2 should be a thriller for the most part. The bold prediction is that this will be at most a 10-point game. Also, this could go either way. Fans should expect many big moments from Jokic and James, especially in the final minutes. It would not be a surprise if teams need overtime to determine a winner on Thursday.