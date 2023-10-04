The Denver Nuggets earned their first-ever NBA championship victory in 2023. The Nuggets have finished their celebrating and now have their sights set on defending their title during the 2023-24 season. As NBA champions, 29 other NBA teams now have the Nuggets in their crosshairs. While repeating as champions isn't impossible, it certainly will be difficult.

As training camp begins, there are definitely some burning answers Denver must answer.

2. Who will fill the void left by Bruce Brown?

Early in the offseason, the Nuggets remained optimistic that they would be able to sign back Brown. Unfortunately for the Nuggets, Brown opted for a pay raise and chose to sign with the Indiana Pacers on a two-year, $45 million dollar contract.

The Nuggets will have their starting five back for the 2023-24 season, but during their championship run, Brown was a key role player. Brown averaged a career-high 11.5 points while also averaging 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 80 games. Brown continued his strong play during the championship run in the playoffs and was a terrific complementary piece alongside Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter Jr.

Nikola Jokić, jokingly, on Bruce Brown: Of course we are mad at him. We won’t talk to him. Maybe we won’t give him a ring. pic.twitter.com/xY7QtodpoH — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) October 2, 2023

With Brown gone, which young player will step up and fill the void? In one ideal scenario, the Nuggets' 2022 21st overall pick Christian Braun takes a firm hold on the vacancy.

Last season, Nuggets fans saw glimpses of excellence from Braun. Nuggets head coach Michael Malone told reporters that Braun “was the best player in our gym most days this summer.” Could Braun ascend to another level in just his second year in the league?

Peyton Watson, another 2022 first-round pick, could be another option. Watson is freakishly athletic but still raw, so his development to fill Brown's vacancy might not happen in just his second year in the league. But it is certainly something to keep an eye on.

For our discussion on who will be the NBA GOAT in 5 years, listen below:

If Braun and Watson struggle, the Nuggets might be forced to turn to veterans like Reggie Jackson or Justin Holiday.

1. Can the Nuggets repeat as champions?

This question is arguably the biggest question for any defending champion in any sport. Can they do it again the next year?

The Nuggets ended their 2022-23 season with an impressive 53-29 record and clinched the top seed in the Western Conference. The Nuggets would continue their regular-season success and go on an absolute tear in the playoffs, finishing off the run with a 4-1 NBA Finals victory over the Miami Heat.

If the Nuggets want to repeat, they will have to hold their own against a number of loaded teams in a vaunted Western Conference. They will also have giant targets on their backs, as the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Lakers will be looking for revenge after being ousted by the Nuggets in the playoffs.

The blueprint for the Nuggets’ potential repeat as champions undeniably rests on the shoulders of their stars: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter Jr. This core has been playing with one another for multiple seasons and has developed quite the chemistry that bodes well for their success.

While there has been lots of buzz surrounding teams like the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics after their recent blockbuster trades, the Nuggets should still be considered one of the top powerhouses in the NBA.

Can their dominance last season be repeated? Or will they succumb to the pressure of being defending champions?