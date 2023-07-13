What was supposed to be a happy Denver Nuggets championship parade took a painful and sad turn after it was revealed that a police officer lost a leg as a result of the June festivities.

According to the latest reports, a Denver police officer had a leg amputated below the knee following a parade accident in which a fire truck carrying Nuggets players rolled over the said leg, per ESPN. Sgt. Justin Dodge was only doing his job, trying to protect the fans as he walked alongside the truck in the front passenger side. However, the incident occurred when the fire truck hit him.

Dodge has since been released from hospital and is currently recovering at home after the procedure, which included a skin graft. Colorado Governor Jared Polis tweeted on Tuesday to wish the police officer a speedy recovery, all while detailing what happened during the event.

“On behalf of everyone across Colorado, I wish Sgt. Justin Dodge of the Denver Police, a speedy recovery. Dodge was struck by a fire truck while protecting fans during the Nuggets parade, and we are keeping him and his family in our hearts as he continues to recover,” Gov. Polis wrote.

The Nuggets have yet to address the accident, though it'll certainly be awesome to see the team do something for Sgt. Dodge.

Denver celebrated its first championship in history after taking down the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals in five games. The parade provided plenty of memories for the players and the fans, and it's something that the Nuggets faithful will continue to look back at for years to come.

While it's certainly painful for Dodge due to his accident, here's to hoping the Denver franchise can make it extra special for him still.