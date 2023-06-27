Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is a two-time NBA champion. The veteran shooting guard has titles with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, and now Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. And now Caldwell-Pope is sharing how the two all-time great players are similar on the court.

Fresh off his second Larry O’Brien trophy, Caldwell-Pope joined JJ Reddick on the retired sharpshooter’s The Old Man & The Three podcast. Reddick shared with the Nuggets role player how he says Lebron James and Nikola Jokic have “a supercomputer in their brain” because “their processing speed on the basketball court” is faster than anyone else in the league.

Caldwell-Pope agreed with this assessment, saying, “There’s things I’ve seen them do on the court, it’s like, ‘How did you even see that?’ High IQ players. They know how to control the game, getting their teammates involved, making their teammates better around him. I would say that’s the biggest similarity.”

.@CaldwellPope tells @jj_redick about the similarities of playing with LeBron James and Nikola Jokić. Full episode with KCP and @BuzelisMatas drops 6/28. https://t.co/NaaLhh1l9n pic.twitter.com/FAPSZPivQ7 — TheOldMan&TheThree (@OldManAndThree) June 27, 2023

The 10-year NBA vet also had more big praise for both of the NBA legends he’s played and won titles with.

Caldwell-Pope says Jokic “surprises me every day” with what he can do on the court. As for James, Caldwell-Pope called him “one of my idols” and a player who taught him a lot about being a leader.

The eighth overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft will play his 11th NBA season with Nikola Jokic as the Nuggets try to repeat as champions. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is under contract for $14.7 million in the 2023-24 NBA season and has a player option at $15.4 million for 2024-25.