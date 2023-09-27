With their blockbuster trade for Damian Lillard, the Milwaukee Bucks have completely shaken up the NBA. With a top flight pairing of Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks have seen the NBA Finals odds skyrocket.

Milwaukee is now the favorite to win the 2024 NBA Finals after seeing their odds go from +480 to +360, via FanDuel Sportsbook. They surpassed the Celtics (who went from +460 to +490) and the Denver Nuggets (a +470 to +500 jump) to claim the top spot. The Phoenix Suns (+600), Los Angeles Lakers (+1400) and Golden State Warriors (+1600) round out the top six.

The Bucks put together a strong regular season last year as their 58-24 record earned them the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference heading into the playoffs. However, once there, they swiftly lost to the No. 8 seed Miami Heat in the first round.

To counter last year's playoff misfortune, Milwaukee went out and a made a big swing for Lillard. Pairing him with Antetokounmpo should give the Bucks one of the more lethal combos in the league. And while they had to give up long-term point guard Jrue Holiday, there's no denying what Lillard brings to the court.

Damian Lillard has been named an All-Star seven times over his 11-year NBA career and was a member of the NBA's 75th anniversary team. Over his career, Lillard has averaged 25.2 points, 6.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

With Giannis on their roster, the Bucks knew that they had a window to make a run to the NBA Finals. With the addition of Damian Lillard that window has expanded as Milwaukee's odds have skyrocketed.