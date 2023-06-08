The Denver Nuggets lead the Miami Heat 2-1 in the 2023 NBA Finals. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray combined for a historic performance to secure the 109-94 win. Their talent and Michael Malone's scheming put Dever ahead. But some added motivation from veteran players got the team playing with the proper spirit.

Three veterans from the Nuggets called out the team after losing Game 2 at home to the Heat, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jeff Green and DeAndre Jordan all made sure that the team knew that the energy from Game 2 was not acceptable

“Green, Caldwell-Pope and Jordan are the consistent vocal leaders of this Nuggets team. Their voices are a constant, both on and off the court. And after such a deflating loss inside Ball Arena, the team's first home loss of the postseason, their voices were expected,” writes Haynes. “That's typically how matters are communicated amongst themselves before reporters are allowed into the locker room.”

The Nuggets' veterans certainly had an impact, as Denver played with great urgency and got fantastic performances from not just Jokic and Murray. Role players like Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon had huge games and several others did what they had to do. Jimmy Butler had a productive game and Bam Adebayo continued to shine but it wasn't enough for the Heat to take the win at home.

“We were frustrated with how we played and the effort we gave out,” Caldwell-Pope said after the Nuggets' Game 3 win, per Bleacher Report. “We all had the same message. We can't have that type of energy going into Game 2. We have to want it more than Miami. It was unacceptable. We've been in this situation before, and I love the way we reacted tonight.”

The Heat have never been an easy team to beat but the Nuggets can put themselves in line for the kill shot by winning Game 4 in Miami. After that, it would only take a home victory in Game 5 to become champions. Of course, that's all way easier said than done. Miami is not going to take the deficit lightly and is ready to adjust the plan. The Nuggets have to come ready to play again.