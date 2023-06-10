Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray were relatively quiet in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat on Friday night — at least by their extremely high standards throughout Denver's iconic postseason run. They had a chance to step back a bit in Game 4, with Aaron Gordon stealing the show to help the Nuggets to a huge 108-95 victory in Miami.

Former NBA stud turned analyst JJ Redick has now chimed in on Gordon's heroic effort on Friday night. After seeing the 6-foot-8 forward go off for 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting, seven rebounds, six assists, a steal, and three triples on the evening, Redick could not help but give AG his flowers:

“Aaron Gordon was a star tonight. He was a star. He's a perfect fit.” Redick said. “And I go back, I think about what Denver gave up for him in 2021 at the trade deadline. I mean, they stole him.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“… Who’s the X factor? Who’s the key? Besides the stars, it’s Aaron Gordon. This guy has delivered time and time again throughout these playoffs. So impressive”

“Who’s the X factor? Who’s the key? Besides the stars, it’s Aaron Gordon. This guy has delivered time and time again throughout these playoffs.” JJ Redick gives Aaron Gordon his flowers after his 27-point performance in Game 4 🙌 (via @OldManAndThree)pic.twitter.com/PrmZtELb9R — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 10, 2023

Redick hit the nail on the head here. Aaron Gordon is indeed a perfect fit for the Nuggets, and the fact that they got him for cheap last season is what makes it an even more impressive coup from the Denver front office. In the deal, the Nuggets gave up RJ Hampton, Gary Harris, and a future first-round pick to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Gordon and Gary Clark. This move has clearly paid dividends for Denver, and as Redick said, Gordon is now on the brink of helping the Nuggets win their first-ever NBA championship.