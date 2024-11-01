In a rematch of the 2024 Western Conference Semifinals, the Denver Nuggets travel to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Recently re-signed forward Aaron Gordon is the key player on the injury report for the game with a right knee contusion. Here is everything we know about Gordon's injury status against the Timberwolves.

Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon's injury status vs. Timberwolves

Gordon is listed as probable for the Nov. 1 game with his knee injury, giving him a good chance to take the court. He is the only key player on either side with an injury designation, setting the table for what should be an electric matchup on national television.

It is unclear exactly when Gordon suffered the injury but it is likely a minor flare-up that will not affect his availability. The 29-year-old is coming off a season-high 24-point performance against the Brooklyn Nets entering Denver's biggest game of the young season.

The last time these teams met, the Timberwolves eliminated the Nuggets from the 2024 playoffs in Game 7. Gordon was a key player in that series, averaging 14.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game. His scoring was instrumental for the team during moments when Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. struggled against Minnesota's elite perimeter defense.

Gordon has been even better to begin the 2024-2025 season, averaging 15.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per outing through his first four games. It is an extremely small sample size, but averaging 15.5 points per game at the end of the year would be the fourth-highest of Gordon's 11-year career.

As a team, the Nuggets got off to a sluggish 0-2 start but have won two consecutive games in overtime to even their record at 2-2. Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic leads the way with 31.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game early on.

While the Nuggets boast a similar roster from a year ago, the biggest change from the 2024 playoff series will be on Minnesota's side. The Timberwolves acquired forward Julius Randle from the New York Knicks in the offseason, making him Gordon's direct matchup. Through four games, Randle is averaging 23.5 points per game, second on the team behind Anthony Edwards.

Gordon will undoubtedly need his full strength against Randle and should not be limited too much by his knee. Expect fireworks as the Nuggets seek revenge against the Timberwolves.