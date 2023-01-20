To most casual NBA fans, Aaron Gordon is a name most associated with the Slam Dunk Contest during the All-Star Weekend. The Denver Nuggets forward is one of the most prolific dunkers in the league today. His matchups against Zach LaVine five years ago were exciting to watch. Now, Gordon is considering a return to his former stomping grounds… but only if he’s voted into the All-Star game, per his interview for Sports Illustrated.

“If I’m in the All-Star Game, I’ll do the dunk contest,”

Aaron Gordon’s All-Star case is a bit of a stretch, but the outlines are certainly there for him to make it as a fringe case. The high-flying forward is having a career year statistically for the Nuggets, averaging the second-most points in his career. He’s also making an absurd amount of his shots (almost 60% from the field and 37.7% from deep). A 16.5 PPG average is a hard sell for an All-Star spot, but it’s possible that he’s selected as an alternate.

Once the most exciting day on All-Star Weekend, the Slam Dunk Contest has lost a lot of its luster. Save for Zach Lavine’s artistic dunks and his battle with Aaron Gordon, the event has been more or less a bore for fans to watch. With fan favorites choosing to sit out, we are often treated to inexperienced players trying out hard dunks and either failing or getting it either after ten attempts.

We’ll see if things change during this year’s All-Star Weekend. Mac McClung and KJ Martin have already decided to join the Slam Dunk contest. We’ll see if Aaron Gordon gets into All-Star Weekend and if the Nuggets star participates in the dunk-fest.