Sports media coverage often gets criticized by sports fans, whether it be a show of bias or simply the way a certain network or show does things. Charles Barkley seems to have a problem with the way the media covered the Denver Nuggets and their Western Conference Finals sweep over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Rather than talking about the dominance of Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, much of the talk after Game 4 was about LeBron James’ press conference. James said he might contemplate retirement during the offseason.

Barkley said that the spotlight should be on the Nuggets, not James for his potential retirement.

“I was so mad this morning I actually turned the TV off. Because the Denver Nuggets sweep and get to the finals for the first time,” Barkley said. “We all love LeBron, he didn’t say he was retired yet. It should’ve been all about the Denver Nuggets.”

It’s understandable to lean toward either side of the debate. The Nuggets have been one of the best teams in the league over the past five seasons and clinched a spot in the NBA Finals almost without breaking a sweat in the conference finals. In virtually every other scenario that would be the top news story for the sport.

When arguably the greatest player of all-time teases his retirement though, that’s a different story. Love him or hate him, LeBron James sells and people pay attention to every aspect of his life. If he even joked about walking away from basketball, the media would likely be all over it.

The Nuggets have a chance to be the last team standing in the NBA this season. If they win a championship, maybe then Charles Barkley will turn his tv back on.