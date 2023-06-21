Bruce Brown played a pivotal role in the Denver Nuggets' 2023 NBA Finals victory. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray obviously led the charge, but Brown was important nonetheless. After recently opting out of his contract though, Brown's future is now in question amid NBA free agency. ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski recently joined The Pat McAfee Show and shared a free agency update on Brown that Nuggets fans won't like.

“They (Nuggets) are probably going to lose, or very likely to lose Bruce Brown in free agency,” Wojnarowski said.

Brown is 26-years old and is going to receive a quality contract in free agency. The Nuggets have salary concerns to think about, which is why Woj believes Brown may land elsewhere. The odds of him taking a pay cut to return to Denver are slim.

Brown averaged a career-high 11.5 points during the 2022-23 season. He also played in 80 games, displaying impressive durability. Brown shot 48.3 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from beyond the arc while recording 4.1 rebounds per game. Even if he didn't perform as well as he did in the Finals, Brown still would have drawn interest from around the league.

His performance in the NBA playoffs will likely net him some extra money this offseason though.

In the postseason, Brown averaged 12 points per contest for the Nuggets. He stepped up in the Finals and didn't display hesitancy despite the big moment. It's clear he's a player who believes in his ability and will help any team that ends up signing him.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Bruce Brown's free agency as they are made available.