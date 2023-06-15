The Denver Nuggets finished off the Miami Heat in five games in the NBA Finals to win their first championship in franchise history. While it was the duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray that powered the Nuggets during their championship run, they don't win the title without big contributions from their role players. One of those players is Bruce Brown who was signed as a free agent in the offseason. Although Bruce Brown will have a decision to make in the offseason regarding his future with the Nuggets, he told SiriusXM NBA Radio following Game 5 that he believes this was a perfect situation for him.

"My goal was to go somewhere I can be a guard and win a championship. This is the perfect situation." Bruce Brown tells @DarthAmin & @Jumpshot8 how surreal this moment is. More #NBAFinals content ➡️ https://t.co/KIebjFtzso @SiriusXMSports pic.twitter.com/oCp9uexY1w — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) June 13, 2023

“I think it was me given the opportunity to show my game. I felt like I could have done it in different places, with two great superstars in Brooklyn, you're not going to have the ball in your hands much. That role was great, a learning curve, and then I came here and showed what I can do,” Brown said. “Since that phone call in July last year, they told me I can come here and play my game. My goal was to go somewhere I could be a guard and win a championship. So this was the perfect situation for me.”

During the past two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, Brown was often used as a small center in the rotation. It was a role he had to learn, but a role he excelled in given the circumstances. When Bruce Brown joined the Nuggets, he was able to play at his natural position as a combo guard. He had the best season of his career to the tune of 11.5 points per game, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 48.3 percent shooting from the field, 35.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.