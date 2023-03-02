We have a big one coming up on Friday night. The two top teams in the Western Conference battle for supremacy as the top-seeded Denver Nuggets host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies, who currently occupy the second spot out West. The Nuggets have already submitted their injury report, and Denver fans will be glad to know that their key guys are likely to be available for this highly-anticipated showdown.

Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr. injury status vs. Grizzlies

Aaron Gordon missed five games for the Nuggets due to a rib injury. He’s been back in action for Denver in their last two, and it’s no coincidence that they’ve won both games. Gordon should be good to go again on Friday after being tagged as probable to play on the injury report.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Likewise, Michael Porter Jr. has been dealing with a lingering left heel injury. He too has been playing through the pain over the past couple of games, and the fact that he’s also probable against the Grizzlies likely means that he’ll be in the starting lineup come Friday night.

Collin Gillespie and Zeke Nnaji, however, are both out for the Nuggets, while Vlatko Cancar is questionable to play.

At the moment, the Nuggets are a full five games ahead of the Grizzlies for the No. 1 seed in the West. A win for the Nuggets solidifies their foothold in the conference, while a Grizzlies victory will allow them to close the gap on Nikola Jokic and Co. This is going to be a good one.