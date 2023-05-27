Denver Nuggets first-year guard Christian Braun looks to achieve a feat only the likes of NBA greats like Magic Johnson and Bill Russell have accomplished.

He doesn’t get a lot of minutes in this stacked roster that features stars like Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Braun has averaged 4.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game in 76 games with the Nuggets. In the playoffs, it’s not much better: he’s only put up 2.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.4 assists in limited playing time. If anything, Braun’s more known for bringing a Frozen backpack to a closeout playoff game.

But if the Nuggets win the NBA Championship this June, he will become one of only five players to win an NBA Championship and an NCAA National Championship in back-to-back years. The only other players that have achieved this feat are Bill Russell, Henry Bibby, Magic Johnson and Billy Thompson.

It’s an exclusive list, to say the least.

Before being drafted 21st overall by the Nuggets last year, Christian Braun was the starting point guard for the Kansas Jayhawks, averaging 14.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists a game in 49.5% shooting. He’s come quite a long way, and his alma mater is loving it:

It’s been an amazing run for the 22-year old, and his parents couldn’t be more proud and excited for him.

The NBA Finals are scheduled for June 1 on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+. The Nuggets will take on the Eastern Conference Champion in a best-of-seven series to decide who will hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy this year.