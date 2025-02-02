Former NBA All-Star Dwight Howard has not forgotten the way he kept Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic in check during the Los Angeles Lakers' title run in 2020. He believes that would still be the case, especially in his prime.

Howard featured as a special guest on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast on Saturday. Part of the episode had him talk about how he would match up with the Nuggets star if he was in his prime years in the NBA.

“I'm putting as much pressure as I can on him on the offensive end… my goal is to tire him out … he's gonna have a tough time dealing with me in my prime,” Howard said.

Howard was one of the best centers in the league during the late 2000s and early 2010s. He won three Defensive Player of the Year awards while being named on five All-Defensive teams and eight NBA All-Star squads.

What's next for Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Dwight Howard in his best form as a player would have been a strong challenge for Nikola Jokic to handle. However, the Nuggets star is capable of holding his own against players at his level of stardom.

This season, Jokic is averaging 29.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, and 1.8 steals on 57% shooting from the field and 47.5% from beyond the arc. He's racked up 35 double-doubles and 21 triple-doubles, continuing to be an imposing presence in the MVP race against Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

His efforts have helped Denver stay competitive as a playoff team despite a slow start to the season. They have a 29-19 record, controlling the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are currently three games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for third place.

Following Saturday's matchup with the Charlotte Hornets, the Nuggets will have two straight games against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday at 9 p.m. ET and Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.