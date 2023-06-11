Dwight Howard previously stated that he believes he would have “dominated” Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic during his prime. Unsurprisingly, Howard's bold take garnered all sorts of reactions from social media. The one-time NBA champion remains unfazed, though, as he doubled down on his earlier claim against the former back-to-back league MVP.

To be fair to Howard, he did give Jokic his flowers amid the Nuggets' majestic NBA Finals run this season:

“Ay, but for real, shout out to The Joker, man,” Howard said.

However, when asked to comment on his previous statement about taking down Nikola Jokic, Howard had to reiterate his earlier claim:

“Of course! What person would not take theirself?” Howard responded. “… I think especially in my prime, I was super athletic. … I'd probably figure out a way to make him have to work for each one of his shots. Kind of like I did when we played them in the [2020 NBA Playoffs], going to the Finals with the Lakers.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Just pressure. Pressure him full court. Obviously, he's gotten a lot better. But just for me, I'd just try to harass him, use my body, use my wingspan, use my power just to make him have to work.”

Howard clearly remembers the Western Conference Finals matchup between his Los Angeles Lakers and the Nuggets a couple of years ago. To be fair, Howard was indeed a nuisance against Jokic, and the veteran played a relatively key role in LA taking down Denver in that series.

Finally, Howard had one final reminder to anyone and everyone who continues to doubt his greatness:

“People gotta remember I do have three Defensive Player of the Year awards, which means I was a specialist at playing defense,” Howard said. “… Defense wins championships.”