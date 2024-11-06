The Denver Nuggets are encountering some injury troubles ahead of Wednesday evening's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Nikola Jokic has dragged the Nuggets to a record of 4-3 despite the fact that the team still really hasn't played a full good game yet, and Denver is hoping to hand Oklahoma City its first loss of the year in a rematch of the opening night game between the two teams.

Recently, former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams took to the Run It Back Show, presented by FanDuel, to give a bold take about Jokic and how he compares to New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns, whom he faced off against in the playoffs last year when Towns was a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Karl-Anthony Towns is more skilled, but Nikola Jokic is more impactful,” said Williams.

Now, Jokic's former teammate Bones Hyland, now a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, is responding, taking to his account on X (formerly Twitter) to quote tweet a post from NBA Central reporting the Williams quote, writing, “Lost ya mind brother.”

Indeed, Williams' take would likely be considered controversial at best. While Towns is a better jump shooter than Jokic, Jokic is unequivocally more skilled in every other aspect of the game, and has three league MVP's in the last four years to back it up.

Can the Nuggets pick up the pace?

The Nuggets got off to a slow start to the 2024-25 NBA campaign, dropping their first two games at home before barely picking up road victories against the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets. Denver once again had to hang on for dear life against the Raptors earlier this week, as an RJ Barrett three point shot that would have won the game for Toronto rimmed in and out at the buzzer.

Jokic has been doing his part this year, averaging 29.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 10.6 assists so far on the early campaign, but his teammates have largely let him down, and the team has felt the weight of losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency.

Still, there is optimism that the Nuggets will be able to turn things around, particularly if Christian Braun continues to get better and better with more reps as a starter.

In any case, the Nuggets and Thunder are slated to tip off at 9:00 PM ET from Denver.