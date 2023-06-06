There is complete agreement around the NBA that Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets is a spectacular player who can dominate when it comes to scoring, rebounding and passing out assists. However, that just touches on his ability as a leader, something that ex-Nugget Monte Morris and Draymond Green pointed out after Denver dropped Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

You 100% right @Money23Green . That wack body language stuff so bad for someone to see if it’s coming from your Leader ! You want your leader to boost guys https://t.co/I3yaBqhZDa — Monte Morris (@BigGameTae) June 5, 2023

Green went into detail at the conclusion of the game, pointing out how Jokic was open for the potential last-second shot in Miami's 111-108 victory Sunday night. However, Jamal Murray had the ball in his hands and he also had a good look. He took it and his shot rimmed out.

Jokic's reaction after the shot was missed was one of total support, according to Morris and Green. Jokic clapped his hands after the shot bounded out — indicating it was a close miss and could have gone in to send the game to overtime.

Additionally, there was no slump to Jokic's shoulders. He wasn't mad, he wasn't depressed, he was just looking forward to the next game — and that's what leaders do.

Monte Morris, now with the Washington Wizards, pointed out that stars who don't have the kind of positive reaction Jokic did can really hurt a team. The way Jokic reacted can only boost a team.

The Denver big man had a huge scoring night, putting 41 points on the board and nearly leading a late comeback against the Heat.

The Nuggets and Heat are tied at 1-1 in the championship round, and the series resumes Wednesday night in South Florida.