Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are headed to the NBA Finals with a legitimate shot at the title, but that hasn’t stopped their doubters and haters from finding a flaw in their run. Take for example Gilbert Arenas, who dropped a rather insulting take on the Serbian big man and the Colorado franchise amid their lack of “marketability.”

On JJ Redick’s “The Old Man & The Three” podcast, the two former NBA guards discussed how the league can cater to the casual fans, as well as sell the next generation of players to the viewers. That’s when Arenas shared that he doesn’t see Jokic turning into a “megastar” that everybody would want to watch even after he wins a championship because he doesn’t have that “IT” factor.

Arenas even went as far as to comparing Jokic and the Nuggets’ situation to Tim Duncan and the San Antonio Spurs, noting how people found it “boring” when TD and San Antonio went on to win their fifth ring.

“You know Jokic can win this championship. No one’s going to care. Let’s just be honest. I’m sorry. He’s not gonna go from where he is right now to this super megastar because he’s not doing anything kids want to see. It’s the players, their personality. You know Jokic is great, but he doesn’t have IT,” Arenas explained, via ClutchPoints Twitter.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It’s definitely unfair to say that no one would care about Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets’ potential title. For one, Denver fans are surely going to care. It’s their first ever shot at the Larry O’Brien trophy anyway.

Gilbert Arenas is clearly trying to say that Jokic isn’t that marketable because his style of play doesn’t really fit the social media era that only cares about highlights, but he can’t hold that against the Joker. After all, the NBA is a sport first before it’s a business.

Not to mention that the perspective on Jokic’s “boring” style could have been different had he been a member of the Los Angeles Lakers or Golden State Warriors or any big market team for that matter.

The fact is it’s not only the players or their style of play that factors in on selling them. At the end of the day, what Redick is saying is true: the league has to find a way to better sell the players and the product they put on the court.