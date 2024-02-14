The Sacramento Kings visit the Denver Nuggets as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Sacramento Kings are sitting in seventh in the Western Conference and are coming off a double-digit loss to the Oklahoma Thunder as they look to get back on track when they head to Denver to take on the Nuggets in this Wednesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Kings-Nuggets prediction and pick.

Sacramento () has been inconsistent over their last couple of games alternating wins and losses. Things are starting to heat up before the All-Star break as they attempt to head into Denver to take two games from the defending NBA champions. In their last encounter, the Kings outpaced the Nuggets to a 135-106 victory. It was a collective effort on the part of the Kings with seven of their players reaching double figures. They hope that they can make it two in a row against the defending champions when they take on the Nuggets in this Wednesday night matchup.

Denver (26-13) is sitting in fourth in the Western Conference just 1.5 games back from the lead. Nikola Jokic is having another fantastic season averaging 26.3 points per game to go along with 12.2 rebounds and 9.0 assists but this Nuggets team doesn't seem as dominant as they were just a season ago losing back-to-back games and even losing to the Kings just last week. They are now dealing with some injuries to Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope who the Nuggets could potentially be without in this matchup. The Nuggets hope their supporting cast around Nikola Jokic steps up in their absence as they play host to the Sacramento Kings in this midweek matchup.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Nuggets Odds

Sacramento Kings: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +205

Denver Nuggets: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kings vs. Nuggets

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV:

fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread/Win

In the high-stakes world of the NBA, the Sacramento Kings take on the Denver Nuggets on the road this Wednesday night, and the Kings will have a great chance to emerge victorious and cover the spread.

The Kings have demonstrated their ability to outperform the Nuggets in recent encounters. A notable example is when they blew out the Nuggets at home 135-109 less than a week ago. In a game where Malik Monk's exceptional 23-point performance, highlighted the Kings' resilience and clutch performance while six other players scored in double-figures.

Injury reports also play a crucial role in the dynamics of this matchup. The Nuggets are currently grappling with significant injury concerns, with key players like Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope facing health issues. Murray's bilateral tibia inflammation and Caldwell-Pope's right hamstring tightness could limit their effectiveness or sideline them, which would be a significant blow to the Nuggets' lineup. In contrast, the Kings are entering the game relatively healthy, with fewer critical injuries impacting their roster. This could certainly be the tipping point for the Kings to keep it rolling against the former NBA Champions.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Denver Nuggets will have a strong chance of beating the Sacramento Kings at home on Wednesday night despite their recent loss to the Kings. The Nuggets, who lost to the Kings 135-106 in their previous encounter, were missing key players, Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and struggled to defend the perimeter, allowing the Kings to make 17 of 34 shots beyond the arc.

However, the Nuggets have a formidable roster, led by Nikola Jokić, who is averaging 26.3 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game. Although the Kings have been inconsistent, with a recent loss to the lowly Pistons followed by a resounding victory over the Nuggets, the Nuggets have the potential to bounce back and secure a win at home.

Despite the recent setback, the Nuggets have been performing well, riding a three-game winning streak before the loss to the Kings. Their strong performances, including a 114-106 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, demonstrate their ability to compete at a high level. Furthermore, the Nuggets will have the advantage of playing at home, where they have a solid record of 21-4. Although the Kings have not been as great on the road with a 15-13 road record.

Final Kings-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

This game will be a back-and-forth battle. However, with their high-flying offense, under-the-radar depth, and sheer determination, I predict the Kings will surprise the Nuggets on the road. Get ready for some Sacramento magic to light up the scoreboard in Denver and put the league on notice that the Kings are a force to be reckoned with.

Final Kings-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings +6.5 (-110), Over 229.5 (-110)