Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. starred on the offensive end of the floor in Monday’s game against the Toronto Raptors. He scored 20 points — on 7-for-11 shooting from the field and 4-for-6 from three — and grabbed five rebounds in the 118-113 Nuggets win. So when DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and the Chicago Bulls visit the Ball Arena on Wednesday night to play the Nuggets, every Nuggets fan under the sun will surely want to know: Is Michael Porter Jr. playing tonight vs. the Bulls?

Michael Porter Jr. injury status vs. Bulls

The Nuggets have Porter Jr. listed as probable for Wednesday’s showdown due to an illness, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. In other injury news relevant to the Nuggets, Vlatko Cancar (right wrist sprain) is questionable to play for Denver.

Porter Jr., 24, is in his fourth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Nuggets franchise. He’s averaging 17.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game across 48 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Missouri standout is shooting the ball with great accuracy from the free-throw line in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Porter Jr.’s current 80.4% free-throw percentage is the second-highest of his career.

Expect the Nuggets to win convincingly at home on Wednesday, regardless of if Porter Jr. is in the lineup. After all, the Nuggets have been practically unbeatable at home this season, as they own the best home record in the league at 30-4. But with regard to the question, Is Michael Porter Jr. playing tonight vs. the Bulls, the answer is probably.