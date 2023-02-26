The Chicago Bulls saw the Patrick Beverley effect on Saturday after the veteran guard made his debut with the team against the Brooklyn Nets. Sure enough, even DeMar DeRozan couldn’t help but be happy that they got him.

DeRozan was full of compliments for Beverley following their 131-87 demolition of the Nets. While the defensive pest didn’t really fill up the stat sheet, he brought his high-energy brand of basketball that had a positive effect on the Bulls.

If that wasn’t clear by the way Chicago played against the hapless Brooklyn side, DeRozan made it abundantly clear how impactful Beverley was in his Bulls debut.

“When you’ve got a guy like Pat Beverley on the team, the intensity that he comes [with], the second he came in the energy he brings, you’ve got to follow that. He holds everybody accountable and is going to compete at a high level. When you see a teammate with that type of mentality, you’ve got to follow behind that, and I think you saw that,” DeRozan said, per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun Times.

The Bulls really needed a vocal leader, and it definitely looks like they finally got one in Patrick Beverley. Despite the fact that Beverley isn’t the kind of guy that explodes in scoring, he does bring some much-needed stability and leadership that should help push the team further.

Sure enough, Beverley couldn’t wish for a better start than what he just had. Hopefully for DeMar DeRozan and co., they’ll be able to maintain the newfound momentum they got as they try to make the playoffs in the East.