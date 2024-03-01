Denver Nuggets star point guard Jamal Murray appeared to have suffered a painful lower-body injury during the first half of Thursday night's home game against the visiting Miami Heat. Murray exited the floor and headed straight to the locker room.
Jamal Murray heads to the locker room after falling awkwardly on his ankle 😬pic.twitter.com/0aIclzOzid
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 1, 2024
For what it's worth, it can be taken as a good sign that Murray was able to walk under his own power. Murray sustained the injury while he was trying to attack the basket before dropping a pass to Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic. Murray seemingly landed on teammate Aaron Gordon's foot, causing his ankle to twist awkwardly.
Jamal Murray hurt. Having a hard time putting weight on his right foot/ankle. I've never heard Ball Arena get this quiet before.
He's heading off to the locker room with trainers. pic.twitter.com/kbCyxixM6j
— Rachel Strand (@MileHighRachel) March 1, 2024
At the time of this writing, Murray is deemed questionable to return to the Nuggets vs Heat game, per ClutchPoints' Rachel Strand.
“Jamal Murray is questionable to return with a right ankle sprain.”
Before he left the game. Murray chipped in six points on 2-for-6 shooting from the field (both 3-point makes) with three assists and a rebound in 14 minutes of action.
Murray's health has always been a point of concern for the Nuggets and their fans even since he suffered a devastating knee injury in 2021 that caused him to miss the entire 2021-22 NBA season.
The Nuggets will have a full-day rest on Friday before taking on the Los Angeles Lakers on the road on Saturday. It wouldn't be much of a surprise if Denver elects to rest Murray for the remainder of the Heat game and for that meeting with the Lakers, assuming, of course, that any immediate test done on his injured ankle will not reflect a serious diagnosis.