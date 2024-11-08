When the Denver Nuggets collapsed versus the Minnesota Timberwolves and lost Jamal Murray to a concussion on Nov. 1, there was a sense of concern surrounding the 2-3 squad. Since then, however, the 2023 NBA champions are 3-0 and look more like their old selves. Still, fans want to see what the team can do at full strength. They may soon get their wish, following the latest Murray injury update.

The star guard is listed questionable for Friday's home matchup against the Miami Heat, per the latest NBA injury report. Considering the ample production that Russell Westbrook has put forth over the last two games (50 points on 60-plus percent shooting), it will be interesting to see how the complete product will shape up as the season progresses.

Nuggets are counting on a healthy Jamal Murray for much of this season

Nikola Jokic is the unquestioned engine of this team, but he needs his partner in crime to be playing at peak form if Denver is realistically going to vie for a title this year. Murray is struggling in the early portion of the 2024-25 campaign, scoring 16.2 points on 37.0 percent shooting from the field through his first five games.

There is obviously no reason to panic at this point, but it has been a bit since the Mile High City has seen No. 27 perform at a consistently high level. Concussions can have lingering effects on an athlete, so it is imperative that he comes back when ready. The Nuggets' three-game winning streak incentivizes head coach Michael Malone to be even more cautious in regards to Murray.

Although Jokic has the ability to carry the squad on offense, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Westbrook are all reliable supplemental scoring options. They can keep shouldering more responsibilities in Friday's meeting with the Heat, but the crowd at Ball Arena would obviously love to see Jamal Murray back on the court. We shall see what happens.