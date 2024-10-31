Jamal Murray has been outstanding for the Denver Nuggets in his career, but in the loaded Western Conference, he hasn't been an all-star yet. Murray has been in the NBA since 2016 and he has spent all eight years of his career with the Nuggets. He has averaged over 20 PPG in three different seasons, and he has helped the team win an NBA championship. However, still no All-Star game appearance.

A big reason why Jamal Murray hasn't been sent to an all-star game is because of how talented the Western Conference is. Murray has looked good enough to be an all-star, but there are a lot of people that have been better than him in the conference.

Murray might run into the same issue this year. He seems poised for another good season, but all of that talent in the West is still there.

“I still want to get back to Jamal Murray being an All-Star,” Channing Frye said during an episode of Road Trippin. “It just technically can’t happen. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards, Devin Booker, James Harden, Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, I’m missing somebody. Zion [Williamson], [Nikola] Jokic, I’m already at 10.”

That is some pretty tough competition for Murray. The season is only a few games in, but he is currently averaging just under 19 PPG and he will likely have another good season, but there might be too much talent for him to go to the All-Star game.

Channing Frye: “No because he won’t get voted in, he won’t get voted in.”

Kendrick Perkins: “Those numbers are not getting you in the All-Star game.”

Channing Frye: “It sucks, is he an All-Star caliber player at times, absolutely. Is he going to be an All-Star? Not until Shai Gilgeous leaves, Anthony Edwards, Devin Booker.”

This once again might not be the year that Jamal Murray goes to the All-Star game, but that obviously isn't his biggest concern. He wants to help the Nuggets get back to the top of the NBA world. They won a championship just a couple seasons ago, but now the Boston Celtics are the team to beat. That is the top priority for Murray this season.

So far, Murray and the Nuggets are 2-2 on the year. You can't really talk about records too much at this point in the season as it just started, but it would be surprising if the Nuggets aren't once again a contender this season.