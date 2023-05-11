Brett Siegel joined ClutchPoints as a credentialed NBA insider and reporter in May 2023 after previously covering the NBA for Fastbreak on FanNation and NBA Analysis Network, as well as working with Louisville Basketball. From playing to coaching to covering the game as a media member, Brett has been involved with the game of basketball from many different perspectives. Breaking the news of various free agent signings, yearly NBA Draft news and other key stories around the league, Brett is always on the phone, getting the latest news and rumors around the NBA. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @BrettSiegelNBA.

Jamal Murray has been having a terrific series for the Denver Nuggets against the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Semifinals and Denver is one win away from advancing to the Western Conference Finals. However, they may have to try and win Game 6 in Phoenix without Murray on Thursday night, as the Nuggets’ guard was recently downgraded on the team’s injury report.

Entering the day with nobody on their injury report, the Nuggets added Murray with a non-COVID illness Thursday afternoon, leaving his status for Thursday night’s important game in doubt.

Through five games in this series, Murray has averaged 24.6 points, 7.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 45.4 percent from the floor. He has only shot 31.3 percent from deep in the series, but Murray has been Denver’s second-best scoring option alongside two-time MVP Nikola Jokic in the postseason.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Should he be unable to go in Game 6, the Nuggets will lean on Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon for extra scoring in their starting unit, as well as secondary talents in Bruce Brown and Christian Braun. Brown would likely be elevated to the starting rotation in this scenario and he is coming off a strong Game 5 performance in Denver with 25 points on 7-11 shooting in 27 minutes off the bench.

The Nuggets currently hold a 3-2 series lead over the Suns entering Game 6 and are hoping that the next game to be played on their home court will be Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. Should they be unable to close out the Suns on the road though, Game 7 of this series will be played at some point on Sunday.

At this time, the Nuggets have not given any further updates on Jamal Murray’s status other than what is listed on the team’s injury report.