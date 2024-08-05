Jamal Murray has had an underwhelming run in the Paris Olympics with Team Canada, and that could unfortunately affect his future with the Denver Nuggets. Murray is set to be a free agent in 2025, and the Nuggets may be hesitant about what they pay the point guard, especially if they're basing it on what they've seen so far in the Olympics.

Brian Windhorst discussed on The Hoop Collective podcast the choices that the Nuggets have when considering giving Murray a new contract.

“Murray’s going into the last of his contract. This is when you extend if you’re him. By the way the number is 4 years and $208 million if he extends now,” Windhorst said. “So the question is does Denver extend him at that number after seeing the way he’s played. Also I’ll point out that where he’s at in his contract arch, he doesn’t have to extend now, or in September, or in October, or anytime next season.”

Murray was offered a contract but it's possible that he didn't like the number because he would've signed. Another factor that could play in the Nuggets offering Murray a contract is that the team is over the luxury tax.

Jamal Murray has not performed well in the Paris Olympics

Jamal Murray has been very underwhelming in the Paris Olympics, something that NBA fans are not used to from the Denver Nuggets guard. He's currently averaging 5.7 points, and shooting 33% from the field and 10% from the three-point line. Murray's minutes have also been low, and Team Canada head coach Jordi Fernandez admitted that he was on a minutes restriction.

At times, Murray doesn't look like himself on the court, and it still feels like he hasn't gotten into a true rhythm. Nuggets fans know that when Murray is locked in, he can get hot at any moment on the court and go on a scoring run all by himself. Luckily for Team Canada, Murray's play hasn't affected the team as they went undefeated in the Group Stage and are set to go against Serbia in the Quarterfinals.

Another thing that may be holding Murray back from getting minutes is his defense. Canada already has several solid defenders playing meaningful minutes such as Lu Dort, Dillon Brooks, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and if Murray can't produce on either side of the floor, then it might not be a good idea to play him as much.

If Murray can find anything to get him going through this stage of the Olympics, it could help Canada a lot with these games meaning a little more than the previous. Not only does Murray want to produce for his country, but he should want to show the Nuggets that his play in the past was just because of a minor slump.