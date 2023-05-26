A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Los Angeles Lakers fans won’t be forgetting about Jamal Murray anytime soon. This is after the Denver Nuggets star torched LeBron James and the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals en route to a stunning 4-0 sweep. Jamal Murray was red-hot throughout the series, and it seems like he will be giving LA supporters some bad dreams for the foreseeable future.

It’s clearly not as if Lakers fans needed more reasons to hate on Jamal Murray. However, the 26-year-old just came out with a rather contentious Kobe Bryant take that is sure to ruffle some feathers:

“I agree,” Murray responded when asked to share his thoughts on people comparing him to Kobe. “I think we both have the same confidence and we both have the same belief in our work. The work that he puts in, he doesn’t doubt it. He doesn’t go into the game feeling scared about what he’s got. That’s the same as me. I put so much work in my game that I should be confident when I step on the court. I think we carry the same kind of attributes.”

To be fair, Murray was merely reacting to a question about Kobe. It’s not as if he brought up the matter out of the blue. Moreover, there’s no denying that the Nuggets star has been exhibiting some Mamba magic in the NBA Playoffs thus far — at least to a certain extent. It just so happened that it was the Lakers who fell victim to Murray’s heroics, and as such, I’m not too sure LA fans are going to be in agreement with Jamal’s bold Kobe take.