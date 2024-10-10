Russell Westbrook has only been in Denver for a few months, but his new teammates already feel his impact.

During the offseason, Westbrook signed with the Denver Nuggets on a veteran minimum deal. Westbrook joins a young Nuggets team, with some players being young enough to remember watching him play growing up.

“I grew up watching him. We all did, really,” said Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray, per Katy Winge of AltitudeTV. “It's cool to see him up close and in person.”

Westbrook has been one of the biggest names in basketball for more than a decade. So for his new teammates, it almost seems surreal that they get the chance to play with him.

“To look at Russ is like, ‘Oh, damn. That's Russ,'” continued Murray. “Every time he's in the gym he kind of lifts not just me but everybody's spirit and awareness.”

Russell Westbrook's impact on young Nuggets players

Peyton Watson, who is entering just his third year in the NBA, showered his new teammate with praise.

“He was just a huge inspiration for me from the passion he plays with,” said Watson via The Denver Post. “Being himself unapologetically, and just being somebody who I feel like always leaves it out there on the floor. … As far back as I can remember watching basketball, really, I've been watching the energy and the passion that he played with, knowing that he came from damn near down the street from where I'm from.”

Christian Braun is eyeing a starting role with the Nuggets this season. Like Watson, Braun is also in the early stages of his NBA career. Having a veteran presence like Westbrook around could positively affect both players.

Both Westbrook and Braun have a similar aggressive play style. Growing up, Braun also watched Westbrook and became a big fan of his style of play.

“I love his game. I loved his game when I was young. I love his game now,” said Braun. “I think his energy, his tenacity, those are all things that every team needs. He loves the game. He plays it with the right intensity. … The way he plays, downhill, so aggressive, so tough.”

The Nuggets fizzled out in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, and at times looked like they were lacking energy. Westbrook's high-octane style of play could be just what the Nuggets need to revitalize their offense.