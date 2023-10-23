On Tuesday evening, Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets will begin their NBA Championship title defense with a home game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Murray eviscerated the Lakers during the teams' Western Conference Finals series in 2023, which Denver won in a four-game sweep en route to the championship, but the talented point guard knows that in order for Denver to repeat, they will have to let go of the past and focus on the present.

“It’s over for me,” said Murray, per Harrison Wind of DNVR. “It’s a new year. We’ve got to do it again. That year was great. It was a great summer, but ring night is Game 1, so we have to move on.”

Before the game against the Lakers tips off, the Nuggets will receive their NBA championship rings and hang the banner for last year's accomplishment. Denver's title run in the 2023 playoffs was one of the most dominant postseasons in recent NBA history.

The Nuggets did not face elimination a single time in the four series they played, and they were only pushed past Game 5 one time by the Phoenix Suns. In the process, Jamal Murray and reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokic established themselves as perhaps the NBA's most lethal star duo.

Still, Murray and Jokic both know that championship hangover can be a real thing, and they will hope to avoid getting off to a slow start when the season tips off. Tuesday's game against the Lakers tips off at 7:30 PM ET from Denver.