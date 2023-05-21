With their triumphant efforts put forth Saturday evening, the Denver Nuggets stole Game 3 on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers and now, as a result, find themselves on the brink of an NBA Finals berth as they hold a commanding 3-0 series lead.

Despite holding the top seed in the Western Conference standings and being led by two-time league MVP Nikola Jokic, during his post-game media session, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope suggested that he feels the Nuggets have been undervalued and discounted throughout this year’s conference finals matchup.

“We’re number one in the west for a reason and I believed that from the jump we could win a championship. That was everybody’s mindset. We knew how we could gel together and play together. We just wanted to continue to play hard together and just continue to do great. We the underdogs. We don’t get enough credit for what we do. Like I said we’re number one in the west for a reason and not being talked about… We take that personal and we just use that energy to continue to prove everybody wrong,” Kentavious Caldwell-Pope said.

"We just use that energy to continue to prove everybody wrong." KCP 🎙 pic.twitter.com/LW4pi56zjb — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 21, 2023

Pope, a former member of the Los Angeles Lakers, is currently in his first year with the Denver Nuggets after being acquired via trade last summer. Serving as a regular starter within Michael Malone’s rotation, the wing has been a true difference-maker during these first three games in the Western Conference Finals.

Logging 32 minutes a night, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope finds himself posting impressive averages of 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 51.4% from the field and 45.0% from deep.