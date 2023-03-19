Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has a simple but strong message for Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets following Tuesday’s loss to the Toronto Raptors: “Who do we want to be?”

The Nuggets looked nowhere near the top seeds in the West with the way they are playing recently. They even lost to the San Antonio Spurs who are tanking, a brutal defeat that further highlighted how bad they are performing right now.

With that said, KCP couldn’t help but ask his Nuggets teammates what they want to do. He knows what it takes to win a championship–having won one with the Los Angeles Lakers–and he’s certain what they are doing is not the way to the NBA title.

“We can’t keep losing like this, we didn’t start off like that. It’s not the time to be losing games that were supposed to be winning. It’s crunch time. … It was all about just who we want to be at the end of the season. ‘Do we want to be champions or we just wanna go home?'” Pope said of his message to the Nuggets, per Denver Post.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope couldn’t have said it any better. The Nuggets just seem to have lost their edge that allowed them to dominate early in the season, and they couldn’t have picked the worst possible time to go on a slump.

It sure looked like the motivational talk worked, as the Nuggets beat the Detroit Pistons on Thursday to end their four-game skid. However, Denver was back at it again Saturday after bowing down to the New York Knicks.

Nikola Jokic himself already sent a stern message to the team, noting their need to be concerned about their poor run of form. If that warning from their leader still doesn’t work, it’s hard to think what else will.