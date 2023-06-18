The Denver Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Championship on the strength of their unity and unselfish play. No other Nuggets player embodied that style like Nikola Jokic, the two-time NBA MVP and 2023 Finals MVP.

Jokic has shown that he is willing to get a little bit nasty when the occasion calls for it, as his 2021 altercation with Markieff Morris showed.

By and large, ‘The Joker' has thrived because of his humility and unflappable demeanor, however, as told by NBA legend Kevin Garnett. Garnett, a former NBA champion himself, pointed out that Jokic was barely visible in the team's championship photo.

As he hid in the back row, Jokic let his teammates bask in the glory of the franchise's first NBA championship. “Joker looks like the most humblest motherf**ker I've ever seen… He's a one of one,” Garnett said in the video below.

"Joker looks like the most humblest motherf**ker I've ever seen… He's a one of one. I've never seen the championship picture being taken with your best player in third row of the picture." Kevin Garnett on Nikola Jokic (via @shobasketball)pic.twitter.com/BZ8XYioyFE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 18, 2023

“Basketball is his side hustle bro,” wrote one fan on Twitter in response to Garnett and former teammate Paul Pierce's chat. “Giannis???” another named Marvin asked.

The usually stoic and at times demure Jokic celebrated in several different ways following Monday night's victory. He grabbed fellow Nuggets star Jamal Murray and took him into the pool with him in the clip seen below.

Jokic throws Jamal Murray into the pool 😭 pic.twitter.com/h75zpzEgHm — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

He also crashed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's press conference, pointing out that his running mate and Nuggets shooting guard won his second title overall.

Joker crashes KCP's postgame press conference 😂 pic.twitter.com/fKQz5SiSuC — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

The Nuggets do not have a first round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, but with Jokic and others set to return, they have enough firepower to repeat.

Jokic danced the night away with teammates in Las Vegas in celebration of the victory on Thursday. The Serbian big man is expected to head back to his hometown of Sombor, Serbia soon, where he will be welcomed back with a massive billboard for his efforts.