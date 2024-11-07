Lou Williams is a man who knows when he's wrong, and he's not afraid to admit it. On the Run it Back show with Williams and Chandler Parsons, the former Sixth Man of the Year made a statement saying that Karl-Anthony Towns was more skilled than Nikola Jokic.

Later that night, Jokic went on to record 23 points, 20 rebounds, and 16 assists and led the Denver Nuggets to a win against the undefeated Oklahoma City Thunder. The next day, Williams walked back his statements about Jokic and said that he was wrong.

“Yesterday I said KAT was more skilled than Jokic,” Williams said. “I stood on it and I gave details why I felt like that. I'm real enough to admit I was wrong. I was absolutely wrong, I bumped my head, so Jokic went out and put up these amazing numbers with a dub… That was a wild take and I take responsibility for my wild take and I was tripping.”

Jokic is currently averaging 28.8 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 11.0 assists per game to start the season, which are higher than his stats in his previous MVP years. Jokic has had to do a little bit more this season as the depth is short, and injuries to Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray have led to him stepping up.

This also isn't taking away from what Towns has been able to accomplish in his career, and he's currently averaging 23.1 points and 13.0 assists per game this season.

Can the Nuggets keep rolling?

The Nuggets have started this season off slow with a 5-3 record, as they haven't looked like the same team in years past. One of their biggest losses was Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who signed with the Orlando Magic during the offseason and was the Nuggets' best 3-and-D player. They weren't able to replace him, so they just inserted Christian Braun into the starting lineup.

The Nuggets bench will need to improve if they want to continue to be one of the top teams in the Western Conference, and the hope is that Russell Westbrook can be that spark for them. He's been in the starting lineup since Jamal Murray has been out, and he's played well.

This team will always be a contender as long as Nikola Jokic is on the team, and he's going to put up big numbers regardless of who he's playing with. At the end of the day, he can't do it all by himself, so the other players will have to step up.