The Denver Nuggets have a golden opportunity in their hands in Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers. Up 3-0 in the series, Nikola Jokic and Co. get the chance to humiliate the Lakers on their own home floor by accomplishing a clean sweep, and more importantly, punch their ticket to their first-ever NBA Finals appearance.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone is well aware of what is a stake for his team. As such, he came into Game 4 with his usual intensity. So much so, that the veteran shot-caller went a bit overboard as he totally disagreed with one particular foul call late in the second quarter:

“Man f**k that. That’s trash! Call that f**king foul down here!” Malone said as he complained to the ref.

Thanks to his NSFW tirade, the game official did not hesitate to call a technical foul on Malone. The Nuggets coach was not done, though, and he had a few more words for the game official:

“F**k you! F**k outta here man!” he added.

Thankfully for him, the ref had already walked away at that point, and it doesn’t seem like the game official heard Coach Malone’s parting shot. Otherwise, he could have very easily been called for a second tech. Michael Malone would have gotten himself thrown out of the game at that point, and it could have been a disastrous turn of events for the Nuggets.

Instead, Malone rallied his troops heading into halftime with a 15-point deficit. They torched the Lakers in the third to finish the quarter with a five-point lead entering the fourth and final frame.