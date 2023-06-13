The Denver Nuggets had plenty of contributors on their run toward the NBA title, which they claimed Monday night in Game 5 of the NBA Finals with a 94-89 win over the Miami Heat. One of those key players is Michael Porter Jr., who dropped 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the clinching win.

Porter's production and the dominance that the Nuggets displayed helped Porter claim a huge payday in a couple of years. After meeting some criteria and after the Nuggets won the title, Porter's 2026-27 salary of $40.8 million is now fully guaranteed, according to Bobby Marks. He had to play in 62 regular season games and 75 percent of the playoffs, which he played every game in.

He signed a five-year rookie extension in September 2021 that was worth $172 million but could become more if he makes an All-NBA team. Now in the final year of that contract, MPJ will make over $40 million dollars fully guaranteed.

Porter started all 20 games for the Nuggets this postseason. He averaged 13.4 points and 8.6 rebounds. MPJ had a similar season to the one he had in 2020-21. In 62 starts during the regular season this year, he averaged 17.5 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 416 percent from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets do have one of if not the best player in the NBA right now, Nikola Jokic. He is not alone though and had plenty of help in bringing the franchise its first NBA championship. Michael Porter Jr. played at the top of his game when it mattered most and proved that the Nuggets can trust him during clutch moments at the end of games in the future.