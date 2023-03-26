Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic drew quite the praise from teammate Aaron Gordon following their win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jokic went to work against Defensive Player of the Year candidate Brook Lopez, scoring 31 points in addition to bagging seven rebounds and 11 assists in a big 129-106 victory over the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

With the ongoing MVP debate, the performance reignited Jokic’s claim to win the award for the third straight year and as far as Gordon is concerned, nobody can stop the Serbian superstar.

In fact, the Nuggets forward went one step further by stating the way Jokic played was levels ahead of anything he had ever seen before.

“Can’t nobody stop Joker, man,” Gordon said (via The Denver Post). “I don’t care, Defensive Player of the Year. It doesn’t matter. And he was getting fouled. If you’re not fouling him, you’re not stopping him. And he was fouling him, and he was still getting buckets. They weren’t calling and-1s. He’s ridiculous.

“His footwork, his touch around the rim, the way that he feels the defense and plays off of the defense, it’s incredible, levels ahead of anything I’ve ever seen.”

Jokic is now averaging 24.9 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.9 assists over 66 games this season with the Nuggets boasting a 50-24 record as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

While Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid looks set to win the MVP award as he is the current frontrunner, there would be no shame in losing out to the Nuggets star again despite what the critics are saying.