Nikola Jokic put on a Wilt Chamberlain-like performance against the Sacramento Kings, racking up 35 points on 12-of-19 shooting, 22 rebounds, and 17 assists to secure his fifth consecutive triple-double in the Denver Nuggets' 132-123 win on Thursday.

Nikola Jokic sharing a record with Wilt Chamberlain

The Serbian now joins NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in league history to tally over 35 points, 20 rebounds, and 15 assists in a single game. Chamberlain first accomplished this feat in 1968. Jokic also recorded his fifth straight triple double and his 20th triple-double of the season, marking his 14th one without even playing in the fourth quarter.

Jokic dominated the game so thoroughly that he didn’t even need to play in the fourth quarter, a testament to how well the entire team is performing. Leading the charge alongside him is Westbrook, whose stellar play as a starter has driven the team to an impressive 17-5 record this season.

Only Russell Westbrook in 2017 and James Harden in 2023 have matched streaks like this, putting the three-time MVP in elite company and cementing his place among the game’s most versatile superstars.

The three-time MVP dominated his last five games, averaging 22.4 points, 15 rebounds, and 11.4 assists. In the four games before that, he racked up triple-doubles in under 31 minutes each time, showcasing his relentless efficiency and unmatched versatility on the court.

Chamberlain, known for averaging an incredible 50.4 points and 25.7 rebounds over an 80-game season, rarely finds himself sharing a statistical milestone with anyone.

Jokic is on a tear for the Denver Nuggets

One of Jokic's highlights came with an incredible buzzer-beater. With less than two seconds left in the third quarter, he caught Aaron Gordon's inbounds pass, took one step forward, and fired a 66-foot shot from just inside the three-point line on the left wing. Remarkably, the shot hit its mark and went in perfectly.

The crowd at Ball Arena erupted in excitement, rising to their feet, while Jokic remained calm as his teammates celebrated around him.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 30.2 points, 13.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, and 1.9 steals per game while shooting an impressive 56.4% from the field and 47.9% from three-point range through his first 38 games.

Facing off against one of the NBA's premier big men, Domantas Sabonis, Nikola Jokic proved to be in a league of his own, even as Sabonis delivered 23 points, 19 rebounds, and eight assists. Ultimately, the Nuggets secured a victory over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.

With the Nuggets firing on all cylinders even as forward Aaron Gordon works his way back to full health, Denver is shaping up to be a serious threat to the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder when the playoffs arrive.

At home, the Nuggets have posted a solid 13-8 record over 21 games. With their latest victory, they improved to 28-16 overall and now turn their focus to a showdown with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.