Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic just had a ridiculously good game against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night. It’s so good that even Ja Morant and Paul Pierce couldn’t help but be amazed by what they just witnessed.

Jokic singlehandedly carried the Nuggets in their narrow 119-115 win over the Hornets. He dropped a triple-double, but it’s unlike any other as he actually tallied 40 points, an insane 27 rebounds and 10 assists. He also had two steals in the contest and was hyper-efficient with 50 percent shooting from the field.

Of course, the Joker made history with those numbers, as he is the first player since Wilt Chamberlain in 1968 with at least 40 points, 25 rebounds, and 10 assists in a game.

Given that his numbers were not seen in 54 years, it’s not a surprise why Morant and Pierce couldn’t find the best words to describe what he did.

Pierce could only tweet, “Jokic is ridiculous” for the Nuggets star’s crazy individual display of greatness. Meanwhile, Morant had similar sentiments, saying Jokic’s stats are “crayo.”

Of course, they are not alone in having those thoughts. The whole NBA Twitterverse is in awe as well, and rightfully so. The fact that no one has recorded such numbers in over five decades speaks volumes about how hard it is to achieve. But here is Jokic making it look easy.

Jokic continues to make his case as the best big man in NBA history, and with performances like he had on Sunday, it might be hard to argue with that really soon.