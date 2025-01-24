In addition to being one of the best players in the NBA today, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is one of the most fascinating athletes. He is soft-spoken and does not exude a flashy personality off the court, but rest assured, the man is by no means boring. He has a penchant for charming analysts and fans alike during his postgame interviews, and apparently, the 2023 Finals MVP also has a way with lyrics.

Jokic's love for Serbian music is obvious to anyone who has seen him party in his home country during the offseason, but there is one American song in particular that has his ear. DeAndre Jordan revealed that his fellow big man knows 50 Cent's “Many Men” verbatim. Although Jokic denied having such a comprehensive familiarity with the 2003 hit, it is clear he enjoys it. Naturally, many fans want to see him take the stage and perform.

50 Cent himself is keen on the idea and is willing to join forces with the Nuggets star for an epic rendition of “Many Men.” “Look if he says he gonna perform, we gonna perform,” the legendary rapper posted on X. “I’ll back him up, we will have the spot jumping.”

Jokic suggested the possibility of flexing his pipes, and whether or not it was in jest, the idea is blowing up. He resisted an All-Star Game performance, due to the lack of preparation time, but if 50 Cent is indeed interested in lending a hand, Feb. 16 in the Chase Center might be the perfect time for this collaboration to occur.

The three-time MVP is bound to garner substantial support no matter how he sounds, given his ongoing dominance on the court and affable demeanor off of it. His confidence should also be high right now, as the Nuggets inch closer toward the top of the Western Conference.

Nikola Jokic and Nuggets are surging

Denver (28-16) beat the Sacramento Kings on Thursday to earn its fourth straight victory and is now just one and a half games out of second place. The Oklahoma City Thunder (36-8) remain the class of the West, but this Jokic-led squad is looking mighty dangerous entering the second half of the campaign.

The four-time All-NBA First-Team selection and seven-time All-Star is somehow playing at an even higher level this season. He is averaging a career-best 30.1 points, 13.2 rebounds and 9.9 assists per game while shooting a sizzling 47.5 percent from 3-point range.

Nikola Jokic showcased his complete arsenal against the Kings, treating the home crowd at Ball Arena to a masterful showing that included a mind-boggling, buzzer-beating 80-foot heave at the end of the third quarter. No. 15 is effortlessly mesmerizing the masses, and the same will surely be true if he and 50 Cent team up at some point in the future.