The Denver Nuggets are on the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans Friday night in the NBA Cup. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Nuggets-Pelicans prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Pelicans

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: Altitude Sports, Gulf Coast Sports

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Nuggets started the season rough, but they are now on a five-game win streak heading into Friday night. In those five games, the Nuggets have scored 126.2 points per game while shooting over 50 percent. The Nuggets are also shooting 44.8 percent from the three-point line in those five games. Denver is playing great basketball right now, and it would not be a surprise to see them continue their win streak Friday night.

Denver is, of course, led by Nikola Jokic. During this win streak, Jokic has been playing like the MVP favorite. He is averaging 29.0 points, 25.8 rebounds, and 13.4 assists per game. Along with that, Jokic is shooting 56.4 percent from the field. He is also shooting 56.3 percent from beyond the arc, and 90.9 percent from the charity stripe. If Jokic continues to play well, the Nuggets will win this game with ease.

On the season, the Nuggets are scoring 120.9 points per game, and they are the second-best three-point shooting team in the NBA. Denver does a great job moving the ball, and finding open shooters, and they grab a lot of offensive rebounds. The Pelicans will allow their fair share of points, so Denver just has to hit their shots. If they get hot on Friday, it is going to be a long game for New Orleans.

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

New Orleans has lost six straight games. However, they are dealing with injuries, and the team is taking a hit because of it. However, there is a chance for them to do some damage against the Nuggets. Denver allows 118.0 points per game, which is the sixth-most in the NBA. In their last four games, the Nuggets have allowed 119, 122, 122, and 120 points. If the Pelicans can put up some points in this game, they will be able to at least over the spread.

New Orleans has Brandon Ingram, which may not be enough to win, but he is still a good player. Ingram leads the team with 22.5 points per game, and 5.1 assists. Ingram is the most important piece for the Pelicans if they end up covering this spread. Ingram has not shot the ball well lately, so he does need to clean that part of his game up. If Ingram can hit his shots, the Pelicans will be able to cover the spread.

Final Nuggets-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

The Nuggets are the better team, and they do an incredible job scoring the ball. However, Denver does give up quite a bit of points, as well. Despite that, I do not think the Pelicans are healthy enough to keep up on the offensive side. For that reason, the Nuggets winning by double digits would not be a shock at all. I will take the Nuggets to win this game, and cover the spread.

Final Nuggets-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Nuggets -8.5 (-110)