Nikola Jokic's best attribute is not just that he can do almost everything on the court, but it's also his ability to be available. The latter may be in question in the Denver Nugget's first NBA Cup game against the New Orleans Pelicans, as he recently showed up on the injury report.

The Nuggets have been playing some good basketball over the past week or so, and it's been because of Jokic stepping up his game. Ironically, he's playing better than he has in his MVP seasons, and if the season ended right now, it wouldn't be a surprise if he won again.

When Jokic is on the floor, good things happen for the Nuggets, and the hope is that he can be there as they strive to win these group-stage games.

Is Nikola Jokic playing vs. Pelicans?

Nikola Jokic is officially questionable for their game against the Pelicans for personal reasons. There haven't been any signs or rumors of what those personal reasons, but the hope is that everything is okay. If Jokic is not able to play, other players will have to step up in his absence such as Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Russell Westbrook.

It will take a lot to replace Jokic, as this season he's been averaging 29.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 11.7 assists per game. After their win against the Dallas Mavericks, Jokic talked about his strong play to start the season.

“I hope I can continue to play like this,” Jokic said via DNVR Nuggets. “The team is pulling me into the spotlight, and I appreciate all the guys. Just because I'm putting up not great, good numbers, it's not just me. There are a lot of people behind me.”

With injuries occurring early and the Nuggets not having much depth similar to seasons in the past, Jokic has had to turn his game up another level, and it's led to wins. If Jokic continues to play like this, there's no doubt that he will be in MVP talks once again, and head coach Michael Malone joked about it after one of his dominant performances this season.

“I assume after tonight’s performance he’ll probably be 5th in the MVP voting,” Malone jokingly said.

The Nuggets will most likely be one of the top teams in the Western Conference this season, and it won't hurt if Jokic misses a game or two early.