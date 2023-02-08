Denver Nuggets star and two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic looked like a man who could get things done upon entering Ball Arena for a meeting with the Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday night.

Sporting an outfit straight out of the popular drama “Peaky Blinders,” Jokic had a swagger about him that would fluster even the great Tommy Shelby. It carried over into the game, as the five-time All-Star led his team to a 146-112 route.

Jokic had yet another triple-double with 20 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds, and did it all in just 28 minutes. He missed Sunday’s game at Minnesota, but returned with a vengeance. Teammate Michael Porter Jr. was lights out from the field and led all scorers with 30 points.

Jokic’s flashy wardrobe choices will likely continue if they are followed by more dominant wins for the Nuggets. In all seriousness, calling Jokic the Tommy Shelby of the NBA is not a stretch. Sure, by all accounts he is an upstanding guy, but in terms of “The Boss” aura he exudes there is perhaps no better comparison than the Serbian native.

He maintains a cool demeanor but announces his dominating presence all the same with perfect passes that no big man should make. He is soft spoken yet still charismatic and engaging. Jokic will also not back down from a confrontation, evidenced by an incident with Markieff Morris (on Miami Heat at time) in 2021. He is not the most visible star, but he will surely be considered transcendent for his impact on the game of basketball long after his career is over.

Jokic will keep everyone on their toes when the Nuggets head to Orlando Thursday.