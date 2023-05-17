The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery is official, and we now know the order of the first 14 selections. The San Antonio Spurs won the lottery and will take French sensation Victor Webanyama at No. 1 overall. After that, the draft order is wide open. For example, Arkansas freshman point guard Anthony Black should be a top-10 pick and could go as high as No. 4.

Black is a unique prospect. The 6-foot-7 ball-handler is a true point guard but has the size to dominate opposing PGs and switch onto forwards on defense. He is the perfect point guard for the modern NBA and teams that want to play positionless basketball. Black is also an elite playmaker who should be able to become a top facilitator in his rookie season with the right teammates around him.

The former Razorback does have his weaknesses as well. Unlike some of the other top PGs in the 2023 NBA Draft — Scoot Henderson, Carson Wallace — Black doesn’t enter the league as a high-end scorer. The Texas native averaged 12.8 points in his one college season and shot 30.1% from 3-point range on 2.7 attempts per game.

Ultimately, Anthony Black is an excellent prospect, and some team in the top 10 of the draft following the NBA Draft Lottery will snap him up. Here are the three best fits for the supersized point guard.

3. Pick No. 8: Washington Wizards

An NBA draft day slide to the back end for the top 10 won’t be what Arkansas’ Anthony Black is hoping for, but it may be the best thing for him.

While the other teams on this list have Black leading a team of youngsters into the future, going to the Wizards would mean the PG could lead a team of vets to the playoffs as soon as 2024.

Washington has some excellent scorers in Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, and Kyle Kuzma, but no conductor to make the whole orchestra play together. Black can be that virtuoso facilitator for the Wizards.

If Beal and Porzingis can stay healthy for the majority of an NBA season — which is a huge “if” — then Black could be the piece the team needs to improve enough offensively and defensively to make the playoffs next season and maybe even keep Beal around long-term.

After earning the No. 8 pick in the NBA Draft Lottery, the Wizards would be thrilled if Anthony Black fell to them, but that’s unlikely to happen.

2. Pick No. 4: Houston Rockets

The best NBA draft spot for Anthony Black’s bank account isn’t necessarily the best fit from a basketball perspective.

It won’t be a surprise if Black goes as high as No. 4 to the Rockets. The team has some excellent young players like Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun, but no true point guard to tie all their skill sets together.

Last season, the team was a complete mess, with every player seemingly doing whatever they wanted with no cohesive plan on offense. That will change some with new head coach Ime Udoka and change more with a true playmaking PG.

With his 6-foot-7 length at guard, Black is also the perfect type of player for Udoka to build his defense around. Overall, Black is a perfect pick for the Rockets, but the Rockets aren’t the best landing spot for Black.

1. Pick No. 6: Orlando Magic

The best fit for Arkansas Razorbacks freshman Anthony Black in the 2023 NBA Draft is with the Orlando Magic.

Orlando already has an incredible young 1-2 punch in Franz Wagner and 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year, Paolo Banchero. Banchero is a 6-foot-10 center with forward skills, Wagner is a 6-foot-9 forward with guard skills, and Black as a 6-foot-7 point guard would fit in perfectly with this young core.

Bringing in Black would help Banchero and Wagner while also shifting players like Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, and Cole Anthony to off-ball roles, which may be better for them anyways. It would also create opportunities for head coach Jamahl Mosley to put five-man lineups on the floor where every player can dribble and create.

If the Magic can get the Arkansas freshman at No. 6, which means he would have to sneak past the Rockets at No. 4, it would set the team up as one of the most exciting and potentially dangerous teams in the NBA for the coming seasons.

Drafting Anthony Black may not give the Magic quite the same ceiling they had back in the 1990s with a young Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway, but fans of the team would have the most hope for the future since those heady days.